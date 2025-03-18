Ultra-VIP John Cena WrestleMania Experience On Sale For Eye-Popping Sum
On Location is reportedly selling a special intimate experience with John Cena during WrestleMania weekend at an eye-watering sum.
PWInsider is reporting that the live experience company is selling the $25,000 dining experience with Cena -- this year's likely WrestleMania main-eventer. The experience is centered around Cena receiving a special lifetime achievement award.
For the $25K, attendees will get to have lunch with Cena, hear stories and speeches, and see Cena win his award. The meal reportedly will take place at a 5-star restaurant on the Las Vegas strip. Only 20 fans will be allowed to participate and the event will take place on Saturday April 19.
Cena will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Cena won the men's Elimination Chamber to earn his shot at the title. He then turned heel and sided with The Rock in an attack on Rhodes.
This week on WWE Raw Cena cut his first promo as a heel and ran down the fans for abusing him throughout the years. Cena said that he was dumping all of the fans and now only cares about himself.
WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and April 20 from inside Allegiant Stadium. Other announced matches for the show include Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship.
