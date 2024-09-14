Wrestling On FanNation

United States Championship Match Set For (9/20) Episode of SmackDown

Who will face LA Knight for the United States Championship next week on SmackDown?
The series between Andrade El Idolo and Carmelo Hayes appears to have been a best of five and the winner is... the former United States Champion Andrade.

El Idolo utilized an Avalache Message to score the decisive third victory over a more than game Carmelo Hayes.

It didn't take LA Knight long at all after the match's conclusion to make his way out to address the fine folks of Seattle, specifically Andrade.

He congratulated Andrade on winning the 'Hit it and Quit it' Sweepstakes and informs him that they will battle it out next week on SmackDown with the United States Championship on the line.

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

