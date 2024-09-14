United States Championship Match Set For (9/20) Episode of SmackDown
The series between Andrade El Idolo and Carmelo Hayes appears to have been a best of five and the winner is... the former United States Champion Andrade.
El Idolo utilized an Avalache Message to score the decisive third victory over a more than game Carmelo Hayes.
It didn't take LA Knight long at all after the match's conclusion to make his way out to address the fine folks of Seattle, specifically Andrade.
He congratulated Andrade on winning the 'Hit it and Quit it' Sweepstakes and informs him that they will battle it out next week on SmackDown with the United States Championship on the line.
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
High Stakes Match Booked for (9/20) Episode of WWE SmackDown
Cody Rhodes Defeats Solo Sikoa on SmackDown to Retain WWE Championship; Roman Reigns Returns!
Ex-Tennessee Titans Cheerleader Is The Latest WWE Performance Center Recruit
WWE Bad Blood 2024: Date, Start Time, Full Match Card, Live Stream & TV Channels