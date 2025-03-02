US National Anthem Loudly Booed By Canadian Crowd At WWE Elimination Chamber In Toronto
The Canadien audience inside the Rogers Centre for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 didn't play nice for WWE when it came to the US national anthem.
The final PLE on the Road to WrestleMania began with the Star Spangled Banner and it was strongly booed by the Toronto, Ontario, Canada audience.
WWE announcer Pat McAfee addressed the boos at the top the of the program and throughout the show, but that didn't stop the audience for continuing to make their voices heard.
During entrances for the men's Elimination Chamber, Logan Paul played on the reaction by heading backstage to grab an American flag to bring to the ring. He was strongly booed by the Toronto crowd.
it's another major event where Canadian crows have booed the US national anthem, with the story becoming national news after the 4 Nations Tournament in hockey.
WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 has begun setting the final tone for WrestleMania 41. Bianca Belair won the women's Chamber match and will now challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.
Also, Randy Orton made his return to WWE after the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn Unsanctioned Match. Orton returned after months away from WWE due to Owens taking him out.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Elimination Chamber Results, Live Blog & Highlights
How WWE Is Handling Jacob Fatu's Progression And Development
How Will CM Punk Feel If He Doesn't Main Event WWE WrestleMania 41?
WWE And UFC Heading Australia For Five Shows Including A PLE, Raw, And SmackDown