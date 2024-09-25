Vince McMahon Addresses Death Of Chris Benoit In Netflix Docuseries 'Mr. McMahon'
Netflix dropped their six episode docuseries 'Mr. McMahon' today, where Vince McMahon addressed the tragedy involving Chris Benoit and his family.
The wrestling world went into shock back in 2007 when it was reported that Benoit had killed his wife and son, before taking his own life. After an investigation, steroid abuse and CTE were blamed as major factors in what caused the incident.
McMahon covered the subject in detail, discussing the part steroids had to play (or didn't) in the tragedy.
Chris Benoit was thought of as an excellent in-ring performer. And as far as we knew, a great guy.
McMahon then adds:
There is no correlation between taking steroids and what happened to Chris Benoit. Human beings are flawed. Chris went nuts. It happens in every form of life and everything, so that’s the only thing I can take away from it.”
This doctor came up with this ridiculous statement of ‘Okay here’s why Chris Benoit did this.’ There was some sort of trauma to his head and things were shown where Chris would dive off the rope and hit someone with his head. That’s a complete work. It looks like there’s damage and there’s not. We know what we’re doing, we don’t hurt each other.
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was also interviewed in the segment around CTE, where he claimed he "doesn't believe in it", and that it didn't play a part in the Benoit tragedy.
I worked for a long time. I got dropped on my head one time, I got concussed. But other than that, I can’t remember having too many concussions in the business of pro-wrestling. And my take on that has always been, if you were just wrestling and you got a bunch of concussions, you’re probably doing something wrong... I’m not a CTE guy. Just don’t believe in it.
