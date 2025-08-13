AEW Dynamite Preview (8/13/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati is home to tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Because of the restraining order that keeps Adam Copeland from coming within 200 feet of FTR, the Rated R Superstar will instead face off with their manager, Stokely, tonight on Dynamite while FTR is barred from ringside. Stokely's in-ring resume in AEW is limited and mostly unsuccessful, but he's confident that he can beat Copeland at his own game.
Last Saturday on Collision, Stokely took part in a trios match with FTR and pulled off a decisive victory over local enhancement talent in Roanoke. Going up against a former TNT Champion like Copeland, who is eager to get revenge for FTR through Stokely, will be a much more difficult challenge.
Will Big Stoke be able to hold his own when he stands across the ring from such a decorated veteran?
After defeating "Speedball" Mike Bailey last week in a high-energy Dynamite opener that ended with trademark interference from the Death Riders, Cincinnati native Jon Moxley will take on Bailey's JetSpeed tag team partner, Kevin Knight.
While Mox will need to stay focused on his opponent tonight, he'll also need to keep an eye out for Darby Allin, who has made it clear he's looking for revenge on Moxley and the Death Riders since returning to AEW at All In Texas.
Kevin Knight has some positive momentum heading into the match, picking up a trios victory over LFI on Collision alongside Bailey and AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. Will it be enough to defeat the record 4-time former AEW World Champion?
Speaking of the Hangman, he will come face-to-face with MJF tonight, adding a new chapter to their rivalry dating back to the early days of AEW. Since winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas, MJF has made it clear that he wants to regain the AEW World Championship but doesn't want to use his contract to do it.
On the flip side of that, Hangman has made it clear that he will not be goaded into giving MJF a title shot and that MJF would have to either use his contract or earn a shot by defeating Mark Briscoe.
MJF managed to defeat Briscoe last week under false pretenses after the referee didn't see Briscoe's foot on the ropes. That prompted the ire of Hangman and the two AEW originals brawled to close last week's Dynamite.
At tonight's face-to-face encounter, it's a safe bet that a date will be set for the rematch of Hangman and MJF's clash at Revolution earlier this year, which will likely be Forbidden Door on August 24 in London's O2 Arena.
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
"Hangman" Adam Page & MJF Face-To-Face
Adam Copeland vs. Stoke
Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight
