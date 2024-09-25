Vince McMahon Explains He's Got 'No Sympathy' For People Who Retire; Says They Can 'Go Die'
Netflix's Vince McMahon documentary 'Mr. McMahon' premiered worldwide early on Wednesday morning.
The final episode of the docuseries is the one many wrestling fans have been clamoring for as it's focused on the Janel Grant sexual assault allegations and the civil lawsuit that forced McMahon to leave WWE in January.
Another notable aspect of the sixth episode is a point where McMahon is asked his thoughts about retirement and if he would ever step from the global juggernaut he made of WWE.
“No, I don’t see myself ever retiring," McMahon said in the documentary. "I never understood why people stop growing. When you stop growing, you die. Some people are like ‘I want to retire one day.’ What are you going to do when you retire? I have no sympathy for people like that. So, go die.”
Those who worked with McMahon in the past believed they would never see him ever leave WWE.
"Vince will never retire,” Hulk Hogan said in the episode.
“Do I think Vince will ever stop? No. I don’t think he’ll ever stop because he loves it, it’s not work to him,” John Cena said.
“I cannot imagine a life with Vince McMahon not being the main dude in WWE," Shawn Michaels said. "As long as he has breath in his lungs."
“What do I think it would take for Vince to retire? A nuclear bomb exploding,” Booker T said.
Right after the comments from Booker T, the documentary went directly to a McMahon promo from 2022 when the sexual misconduct allegations first came out.
