Vince McMahon's Wild 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Idea Contributed To Producer's Leave Of Absence
Ronda Rousey won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble after she entered the match from the No. 28 position. She eliminated four women, including her future WrestleMania 38 opponent Charlotte Flair, during her ten minutes of work that night.
It was Rousey's first night back in the company since her loss to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35. A grand return for her first match in two and a half years, but original plans for her victory were much different.
A report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select regarding the current state of the WWE Women's Division had fans clamoring for more information after he referenced that things were not nearly 'Royal Rumble 2022-level' bad.
What did that mean, exactly? Ross Sapp has since shared more details behind the planning for the Women's Royal Rumble Match that year.
Rousey was picked to be the winner early on, but at one point during the planning stages for the match, then head of WWE creative Vince McMahon wanted Rousey to eliminate all 29 of her opponents. The entire field, by herself.
"Vince was very steadfast in wanting to do something like this because they had Rousey on a full-time, advanced schedule for all of 2022," Ross Sapp said.
Highly respected backstage producer TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd, had taken a leave of absence from the company ahead of that year's Royal Rumble. Fightful reports that McMahon's desired booking for the women's match was one of the reasons given for Wilson deciding to take time away.
"The vision Vince McMahon had was so off the wall, that there was trouble coexisting with it," Ross Sapp said. "There was also frustration with Vince McMahon as the vast majority of the cameos had no real plan, and McMahon had instructed them to "get in and get out." Summer Rae, Sarah Logan, Cameron, Kelly Kelly, Melina, Molly Holly and Ivory all spent a minute or less in the match."
A number of women's wrestlers rejected offers to appear in the Royal Rumble that year, including Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay of the Inspiration and Nia Jax. One reportedly cited the absence of TJ Wilson as a major factor in their decision not to compete.
