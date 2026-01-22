What Triple H Said About Iyo Sky's Place On The WWE Roster

If you've been following Iyo Sky's career since her debut in the WWE, it's pretty apparent how important "The Genius of the Sky" is to the company's ongoing plans.

Since joining the NXT roster in 2018, Sky has been a prominent force not just on the women's side, but across the entire WWE roster.

Iyo's importance was further emphasized recently in a new episode of Netflix's WWE: Unreal. In it, WWE's chief content officer, Triple H, discussed how talented Sky is.

What did Triple H say about Iyo Sky?

IYO SKY | WWE

“Iyo, from day one to me, just had this innate charisma. When she walks out, there’s just little things she does. If I said to somebody five years ago, ‘we’re gonna have a female, and that this [mimics Sky’s signature head point taunt] is going to be this huge thing,’ right? You’d be like ‘get out of here’. When she does it, it’s money, it’s spectacular. If I was to get decimated on a roster of people and say, ‘We gotta start over,’ I would look at it and say ‘If you leave me Iyo, I’m good.”

That's incredible praise from Triple H, but it certainly seems warranted when you take a look at the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's resume.

In the WWE, Iyo has won the two greatest honors in the women's division: the WWE Women's World Championship and the WWE Women's Championship. She won the 2023 Money in the Bank match. And she's a former two-time Women's Tag Team Champion outside of her current reign alongside Rhea Ripley.

Even without the hardware, Iyo Sky is continually recognized as one of the best performers in the ring. In The Takedown On SI's 2025 Pro Wrestling Awards, you'll find Iyo all over the place. The WWE Superstar was a runner-up for both Female Wrestler of the Year and Best in the Ring, while she won the award for Match of the Year alongside Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair for their show-stopping performance at WrestleMania 41.

Will Iyo Sky be in the Royal Rumble?

As for WWE's current plans for Iyo, she and Rhea Ripley have been headlining the company's tag team division under the team's name of Rhiyo. After months of conflict with other pairings, the duo took down The Kabuki Warriors during Netflix's Monday Night Raw anniversary event on January 5th to secure the Women's Tag Team Championship together.

IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley | Netflix

With the Royal Rumble loomingThe Rhiyo partnership may be short-lived. Both Ripley and Sky are top tier stars of the WWE's women's division. It's entirely plausible that one or both of the current tag champions are poised for a push as Wrestlemania headliners after the Royal Rumble. And if that's the case, their tag team run could be short-lived.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Don't Get Your Hopes Up For Chris Jericho's WWE Return This Weekend

The Undertaker Reveals What He's Doing To Elevate AAA's Show

Latest Updates On Rusev, Chad Gable And Other Absent WWE Superstars

Booker T Carries Important Responsibility For WWE In New Stage Of His Career (Exclusive)

