Why It Took Stone Cold Steve Austin So Long To Appear On Stage At WWE WrestleMania 41
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin made his WrestleMania return last night in Las Vegas.
The Allegiant Stadium crowd went wild as the glass shattered and Austin's music hit, however it took a considerable amount of time for the former world champion to appear on stage. In fact, it took over 40 seconds.
A backstage video taken has now revealed the reason.
As Stone Cold entered the backstage area, he completely missed the ramp up to the stage. As you can see in the video, he then proceeds to slowly backup the ATV but hits into the wall and gets stuck. WWE backstage crew then jump in to help Austin get back on track and up the stage, delaying his entrance.
Austin would then, of course, circle the ring and crash into the ringside barrier before entering the ring and announcing the attendance for the show and weekend. He then closed out the segment with some signature beer guzzling.
Steve Austin's last WrestleMania appearance was at WrestleMania 38, where he faced off in an impromptu match with Kevin Owens.
Stone Cold and Bret Hart's WrestleMania 13 match was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday as the first ever 'Immortal Moment.'
