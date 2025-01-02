Why WWE Delayed The Women's Intercontinental Championship Final [Report]
WWE is on the verge of crowning the first ever Women's Intercontinental Champion, but it's not going to happen on the Raw on Netflix premiere as originally intended.
Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria advanced to the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural IC title holder this past Monday, but the won't face each other now until the January 13 edition of Raw.
Wrestling insider X account WrestleVotes reported on the latest episode of the Backstage Pass Podcast that this was done to keep their match from being overshadowed.
“We are told that WWE shifted the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Tournament off of the Netflix debut in order for the match to not get lost in the shuffle. It seems like WWE wants to get this title off and running in a big way, and felt as though having it mixed in with a show the size of Netflix premiere would not do that justice.”- WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass
The Raw on Netflix premiere has a stacked card that already includes CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, appearances by John Cena and Logan Paul and more.
Additionally, WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is considering a rematch for the Women's United States Championship at the next Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. Chelsea Green is expected to defend the title against Michin after defeating her to win the title on SNME on Long Island last month.
