Why WWE Delayed The Women's Intercontinental Championship Final [Report]

Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria will face each other with the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line, but the match is happening later than originally planned.

Rick Ucchino

Dakota Kai will face Lyra Valkyria for the Women's IC Title
Dakota Kai will face Lyra Valkyria for the Women's IC Title / WWE.com

WWE is on the verge of crowning the first ever Women's Intercontinental Champion, but it's not going to happen on the Raw on Netflix premiere as originally intended.

Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria advanced to the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural IC title holder this past Monday, but the won't face each other now until the January 13 edition of Raw.

Wrestling insider X account WrestleVotes reported on the latest episode of the Backstage Pass Podcast that this was done to keep their match from being overshadowed.

“We are told that WWE shifted the finals of the Women’s Intercontinental Tournament off of the Netflix debut in order for the match to not get lost in the shuffle. It seems like WWE wants to get this title off and running in a big way, and felt as though having it mixed in with a show the size of Netflix premiere would not do that justice.”

WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass

The Raw on Netflix premiere has a stacked card that already includes CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, appearances by John Cena and Logan Paul and more.

Additionally, WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is considering a rematch for the Women's United States Championship at the next Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. Chelsea Green is expected to defend the title against Michin after defeating her to win the title on SNME on Long Island last month.

RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

