Mariah May Names Surprising AEW Star As Her Favorite Pro Wrestler
Mariah May's favorite pro wrestler is former AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe.
In an interview on the Zaslaw Show, the current AEW Women's World Champion had very poignant words and reasoning as to why Joe was her favorite -- the main one being that he's "real."
“My favorite’s probably Samoa Joe, who I miss," May said. "I miss him ... I think he’s so real. Every promo he does. I’m not one for nonsense and dreams and fantasies, I say it how it is. I think people hated Joe, they love him now, but he’s someone who just says it how it is. Even the way that he wrestles, it’s so real. It’s so honest. I like that kind of stuff in a world of nonsense and everybody playing dress up."
May defeated Thunder Rosa to retain her championship in a Tijuana Street Fight at the AEW Worlds End PPV last Saturday night. She's been the world champion since defeating Toni Storm to win the belt at the AEW All In event inside Wembley Stadium last August.
May signed with AEW in November of 2023. Prior to joining AEW, she was a fixture of the Stardom promotion in Japan. While in that company, she won the Goddesses of Stardom Championships -- the promotion's tag team titles -- with Mina Shirakawa.
This week on AEW Dynamite, May challenged the women's division in AEW to step up to her level and try to take her championship. She does not currently have a number one contender.
