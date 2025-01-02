Did Alexa Bliss Tease Her WWE Return Or Is She Just Having Fun On Social Media?
With the Raw on Netflix Premiere days away and the Royal Rumble just around the corner, pro wrestling fans are anxiously awaiting for some major rumored returns to come to fruition.
A ton of buzz recently has been centered around both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair returning to action in time for WWE's first Premium Live Event of WrestleMania season. We already know that John Cena will be on Raw this Monday, as will Logan Paul. Penta El Zero Miedo is also expected to be debuting in WWE very soon.
One person who hasn't been discussed nearly as much the last few weeks is Alexa Bliss. The five-time Women's Champion changed that really quickly Thursday morning with a simple post on social media. No caption, no explanation. Just Little Miss Bliss standing in the spotlight.
Given the time of year, its very easy for wrestling fans to let speculation run wild. Adding fuel to the fire today, however, was Bliss simply retweeting one fan who asked, "Where is Alexa!?"
Bliss has not wrestled for WWE since the 2023 Royal Rumble when she lost a Raw Women's Championship match to Bianca Belair. She took time away from the ring soon after to give birth to her daughter, but has reportedly been back in the ring prepping for a return.
Obviously a great deal has changed in the past two years, but the last time Alexa was on television she was mixed up in the Bray Wyatt/Uncle Howdy storyline. Bray tragically passed away later that summer while Bliss was on hiatus, but Uncle Howdy - portrayed by Bray's brother Bo Dallas - is back in the mix with the Wyatt Sicks.
While it's unclear what creative plans may be in store for Alexa Bliss upon her return, there's a clear fit with the Wyatt's. Especially with her former tag team partner, Nikki Cross, now following Uncle Howdy.
There's been no indication, either on television or from the media, that Alexa's return to WWE programming is imminent.
