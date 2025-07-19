Wrestling On FanNation

Women's Tag Team Championship Match Added To WWE SummerSlam

The Judgment Day will be defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam next month.

Rick Ucchino

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are getting another opportunity to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

It was announced at the top of Friday night's episode of SmackDown that Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez would be defending their titles in two weeks at SummerSlam against the Allies of Convivence.

Flair and Bliss came up short in their bid to capture the gold at WWE Evolution this past Sunday night, but had great showing together in that Fatal 4-Way Match. The Queen surprised Alexa with the news that they'd be getting another title shot, saying she cashed in some of her clout to secure them an invite to the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

Charlotte would go on to defeat Raquel Rodriguez in the opening match of the night on SmackDown, thanks to an assist from her tag team partner.

WWE SummerSlam is coming up on Saturday, August 2 & Sunday, August 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It's the first two night SummerSlam in the event's history and there are currently seven matches that have been made official.

Current WWE SummerSlam Card:

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship

Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

The Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

