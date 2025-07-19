Women's Tag Team Championship Match Added To WWE SummerSlam
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are getting another opportunity to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
It was announced at the top of Friday night's episode of SmackDown that Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez would be defending their titles in two weeks at SummerSlam against the Allies of Convivence.
Flair and Bliss came up short in their bid to capture the gold at WWE Evolution this past Sunday night, but had great showing together in that Fatal 4-Way Match. The Queen surprised Alexa with the news that they'd be getting another title shot, saying she cashed in some of her clout to secure them an invite to the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.
Charlotte would go on to defeat Raquel Rodriguez in the opening match of the night on SmackDown, thanks to an assist from her tag team partner.
WWE SummerSlam is coming up on Saturday, August 2 & Sunday, August 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It's the first two night SummerSlam in the event's history and there are currently seven matches that have been made official.
Current WWE SummerSlam Card:
John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
The Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
