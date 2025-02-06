WrestleMania 41 And NXT Stand & Deliver Could Both Have Early Start Times
We know that in just over two months WrestleMania 41 will go live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Exactly what time the two-night 'Showcase of the Immortals' kicks off, however, has yet to be determined. But the show could hit the air earlier than WrestleMania XL did last year in Philadelphia.
Much like with last Saturday's Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, WWE is reportedly looking at having the opening pyro blast off at 3 o'clock out on the West Coast. That is according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
MORE: Nikki Bella Teases Major Return After WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
The issue of starting the first night of WrestleMania 41 at 6 pm EST / 3 pm PST is that NXT Stand & Deliver will also take place that same Saturday. The start time for that event has also not yet been set in stone.
"It is not finalized," Meltzer said.
"But the idea of noon and 3 pacific time, as the start times for 'NXT' and WrestleMania, it's not out of the picture, but I don't see how you can do it that way. It might be 11 and 3, maybe 12 and 4? They're working it out. But I think the original idea was noon and 3."
MORE: Top Merch Sellers For 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Revealed
Running each show so close together would obviously make it difficult for the fans with tickets to both events to make it to WrestleMania on time. Especially if by some chance Stand & Deliver were to run long.
The T-Mobile Arena is only about a mile and a half down the road from Allegiant Stadium, but with likely traffic congestion, it could be a very difficult commute. Many fans could opt to walk it, which could still take upwards of 20-30 minutes.
We'll keep you posted on the official start times of both events as information becomes available.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Alexa Bliss Reportedly Signs With Talent Agency To Pursue Projects Outside Of WWE
Seth Rollins Says He Loved Seeing Hulk Hogan Booed At Raw On Netflix Premiere
Bayley And Natalya Reveal Dream Intergender Matches At WWE 2K25 Event