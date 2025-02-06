Alexa Bliss Reportedly Signs With Talent Agency To Pursue Projects Outside Of WWE
After two years out of the spotlight, Alexa Bliss is back and she is ready to get to work.
The five-time Women's Champion returned to WWE Saturday night at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis. She was a surprise entrant in the women's match after she had reportedly agreed to a new five-year contract with the company just hours before her music sent tens of thousands of fans into a tizzy inside of Lucas Oil Stadium.
Apparently, Little Miss Bliss is making a habit of putting pen to paper on new deals.
An exclusive report from Deadline Thursday says that Bliss has now signed with Paradigm Talent Agency to help her explore opportunities outside of WWE.
"WWE star Alexa Bliss has signed with Paradigm, further expanding her career beyond the ring," Deadline reported. "Bliss joins a growing roster of wrestling talent represented at Paradigm, including CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest and Jade Cargill, among others."
Deadline's report aligns with what Mike Johnson of PWInsider had heard earlier this week. He listed Alexa Bliss as one of many WWE talents that are garnering interest from Hollywood following the company's move to Netflix.
Bliss already has a number of credits to her name, including appearances on Peacock’s Punky Brewster series, FOX’s Masked Singer, and Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke. Alexa also voices one of the characters in the anime series Sakamoto Days on Netflix.
It's not clear when Alexa Bliss will make her next WWE appearance, but she's expected to be a member of the SmackDown roster moving forward.
