Wrestling On FanNation

Top Merch Sellers For 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Revealed [Report]

SI Wrestling Staff

WWE.com

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble was a smash hit.

According to WWE, the event at Lucas Oil Stadium set a handful of records that included the single-night gate record, the all-time viewership record, the record for most Royal Rumble social views, and records for sponsorship and merchandise revenue for a non-WrestleMania event.

Merchandise sales were up 95% versus last year's Rumble, and according to a report from Fightful Select, "contacts close to Fanatics" say merchandise sales did "very well." They also revealed the top sellers at the event.

Coming in at the number one spot was WWE itself, with generic merchandise taking the largest percentage of overall sales. Behind WWE, John Cena overtook last year's sales leader in Cody Rhodes, while Rhodes dropped to spot number three. Coming up behind Rhodes was Jey Uso as the fourth-highest merch seller of the night.

The report also hinted that Roman Reigns followed Uso, and that Alexa Bliss' merch "performed well." For what it's worth, the report also noted that Cody Rhodes has consistently been the top merchandise mover for the past two years, even outselling WWE on occasion.

2025 Royal Rumble Top Merchandise Sellers

1) WWE

2) John Cena

3) Cody Rhodes

4) John Cena

5) Roman Reigns

While John Cena may have been the wrestler to sell the most merch, it was Alex Bliss who got the event's biggest pop. Her surprise entrance at the #20 position stunned fans, and the latest reports have her set to join the Smackdown brand.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Rumors: Latest On Roman Reigns Injury Angle And WrestleMania 41 Plans

Jade Cargill's WWE Return Expected Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Bayley And Natalya Reveal Dream Intergender Matches At WWE 2K25 Event

Royal Rumble Winner Charlotte Flair On When She'll Name Her WrestleMania 41 Opponent

Published
SI Wrestling Staff
SI WRESTLING STAFF

The Wrestling Staff at The Takedown On SI is committed to bringing fans the latest news, analysis, and insights from professional wrestling. Covering everything from WWE, AEW and more, the team delivers in-depth interviews, breaking stories, and expert commentary to keep wrestling fans informed and entertained.

Home/WWE