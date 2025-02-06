Seth Rollins Says He Loved Seeing Hulk Hogan Booed At Raw On Netflix Premiere
Seth Rollins says that he likes seeing people get what they deserve, so he loved that the audience at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere booed Hulk Hogan.
Rollins opened up and spoke about Hogan during an interview on Good Morning Football. Rollins credited Hogan for getting him interested in wrestling but said that Hogan hasn't taken responsibility for his mistakes.
"I am all for people getting what they deserve," Rollins said about Hogan.
"That’s how I feel about Hulk Hogan getting booed. If you are getting booed by the masses, there is a reason for it. I don’t know if Hulk fully understands the scope, but people get what they deserve. So I’m happy to see it, I love to see it.
"Look, I’ve said this before about the Hulkster, he’s the guy that got me into this industry as far as love for professional wrestling. So I’ll never take that away from him. What he’s done for our business, I’ll never take that away from him. But, I do think there’s some responsibility that he needs to own up to that he hasn’t yet. Maybe when he finally figures that out, he might be able to move forward with our fans."
Hogan infamously appeared on the Raw on Netflix premiere and cut a promo that mainly pitched his new beer to fans. Almost instantly, fans booed the usual Hogan schtick. Hogan finished up the promo, but it was short.
Hogan made racist comments on video that surfaced in 2015. Hogan was washed away from WWE for a few years, but came back into the fold without a genuine apology for what he said.
Seth Rollins is set to compete in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on Raw against Finn Balor. If he wins, he'll join CM Punk and John Cena in the men's Elimination Chamber match, which will determine who wrestles for the world title at WrestleMania.
Rollins was in the Royal Rumble over the weekend, but was eliminated by CM Punk.
