Bayley And Natalya Reveal Dream Intergender Matches At WWE 2K25 Event
Eager gamers are counting down the days until the big release of WWE 2K25. Just a few weeks remain before wrestling fans will have the opportunity to experience all of the new and exciting gameplay advancements.
Those updates this year include a Bloodline Dynasty 2K showcase, Underground and Bloodline Rules match stipulation, and Intergender matchups which will be allowed for the first time ever. Which begs the question:
If members of the WWE roster could choose one intergender match to have in WWE, who would they select as their opponent?
The Takedown on SI had the chance to attend a WWE 2K25 red carpet event in Indianapolis this past Saturday. During a brief conversation with Bayley, the former WWE Women's Champion and soon-to-be NBA Celebrity All-Star said if she could have one legit intergender match, it would be against Randy Orton.
"He's just the best, dude. I've been a fan of his since I was a kid and I always try to imitate what he does in the ring," Bayley said. "Everything he does has a purpose. He moves so slow and methodically, but everything has impact. He looks incredible. I can learn so much from him and he's the greatest of all-time."
Bayley didn't hesitate for a single second in choosing The Viper as her dream opponent. When pressed as to whether her selection also had anything to do with some secret desire to take an RKO, The Role Model couldn't even try to hide the truth.
"Hell yeah. You got me. Nailed it."
Six-time Guinness World Record holder Natalya was quick with her response as well, and even had two names in mind. One active competitor and one legend.
You won't need many guesses to figure out which WWE Hall of Famer she would have loved the opportunity to lock up with during his prime.
"If I was gonna do one intergender match from somebody that's on the roster right now, it would be against Chad Gable. I think he's phenomenal," Nattie said. "If I could pick one intergender person from the past... it'd be Bret Hart. I know he is my uncle, and I know I'm biased, but I think Bret Hart pound for pound is the greatest professional wrestler, like wrestler, that ever lived."
No shade was meant to be thrown at guys like The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin, whom Nattie views as some of the greatest showmen and entertainers in the history of the business.
Natalya does believe that The Hitman was the purest wrestler there has ever been and she's ready to hold up his body of work against any other star, past or present.
"People are still talking about Bret Hart versus Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. People are still talking about Bret Hart versus Shawn Michaels in the Iron Man Match. People are still talking about Bret Hart versus Mr. Perfect at Summer Slam, Bret Hart and British Bulldog at Summer Slam. Those are iconic matches that stand the test of time."
What clearly hasn't withstood the test of time are the old-school graphics of the video games of yesteryear. Developer Visual Concepts has done another spectacular job of bringing over 300 playable WWE Superstars and Legends to life for WWE 2K25.
Judgement Day member Carlito is returning to the game's roster for the second year in a row, and naturally, the former Intercontinental Champion says it's been cool to see the evolution of WWE's flagship video game from where it was during his first run with the company in the early 2000's. He told The Takedown on SI that the improvements are extraordinarily noticeable.
"Back then I was still like blocks and stuff, but nowadays just the detail and everything is crazy. I think my hair was just a bunch of polygons, but again, now it looks like it's every single strand."
On the topic of intergender matches, Carlito wasn't so cool with the idea. Completely understandable from his perspective, but he did joke that when it comes to WWE 2K25, he wouldn't stand much of a chance against anyone in the women's locker room.
"I think probably all of them would beat me up. I don't know. Intergender is not really my jam, but yeah, I'd probably get beat up by all of them."
The first editions of WWE 2K25 are set to be released on Friday, March 7. Those would be the special Deadman and Bloodline editions of the game.
The standard edition which features Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on the cover, will release worldwide on Friday, March 14 for PS5, XBS|X, PC Steam, PS4, and Xbox One.
