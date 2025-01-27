Dakota Kai Reportedly Injured Ahead Of WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match
Dakota Kai came seconds from winning the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match against Lyra Valkyria earlier this month, but a new report indicates she could potentially miss some time ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.
PWInsider reports Kai was injured during her tag match with IYO SKY against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark on last week's episode of Monday Night Raw. The report indicates she may have been injured on a missile dropkick in the match.
She is also reportedly not backstage at the Jan. 27 taping for Raw, and her status ahead of the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match on Feb. 1 is currently unknown, as she has allegedly been removed from WWE's touring lineup.
Should Kai be injured, it would make IYO SKY the only healthy member of the Damage CTRL team. Kairi Sane was injured ahead of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament, and Asuka has been out of action for nearly a year. The former women's champion is expected to return soon, however.
The 36-year-old tore her ACL in the spring of 2023, which caused her to miss a substantial amount of time while recovering. She would return to action in time for WrestleMania XL, where she was part of a losing effort against Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi.
Kai has competed in three Royal Rumble matches before, making appearances in 2020, 2021, and 2023.
