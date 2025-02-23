WWE And Fanatics Announce Mike Tyson Appearance At WWE World During WrestleMania 41 Weekend
WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson is back.
WWE and Fanatics Events announced on Friday that Tyson will appear at WWE World on Sunday, April 20 during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.
🔥 WWE Hall of Famer @MikeTyson is headed to WWE World on Sunday, April 20! 🔥- @fanatics_events on X
WWE's announcement stated:
WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson is bringing his legendary presence to WWE World on Sunday, April 20 – and you won’t want to miss it!
The WWE World Superstar lineup is growing, with more exciting announcements, exclusive photo ops, autograph sessions, and surprises just around the corner.
While General Admission tickets are available now, keep an eye out for opportunities to purchase tickets for photo ops and autograph sessions in the coming weeks!
The excitement is just getting started. Get ready for a jam-packed 5-day experience with unforgettable moments and the very best of WWE!
Tyson was also announced to be attending WrestleCon Las Vegas earlier this month, marking his first appearance at the convention. "The Baddest Man On The Planet" will be available on Saturday, April 19th only.
