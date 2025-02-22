New Details Emerge On The Rock Returning To WWE Ahead Of WrestleMania
The Rock returning to WWE on this week's episode of Smackdown came together quickly within the last week and displaced other plans for the show.
A new report from Wade Keller at Pro Wrestling Torch detailed that the WWE creative team were aware of the possibility that The Rock may return and inject himself into plans at a high level.
According to the report, Rock has enough pull to dictate what he wants to do and that creative had been bracing itself for potential last-minute shifts in direction.
The report indicates that the segment between The Rock and Cody Rhodes on Smackdown dramatically changed plans for WWE and caused "quiet grumbling and frustration" within groups that had been invested in original plans.
It has been known for some time that The Rock would likely not be wrestling at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this year, but that Rock wanted to be involved in WrestleMania storylines anyway.
According to Keller at the Torch, The Rock and his team informed Paul Levesque of his intention to return recently and that refined adjustments were made at that time. It's said that there is only a small circle of people that are aware of what the plan is between The Rock and Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber next week.
During The Rock's appearance on Smackdown this week, Rock told Cody Rhodes that he wanted him to be "his" champion and gave Cody until the Elimination Chamber PLE to decide whether to say yes or no to that offer. Cody is set to address The Rock and give his answer on the show.
WWE Elimination Chamber airs live on Peacock on Saturday March 1 and will feature both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match, and a tag team match between Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus and Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.
