WWE And Netflix Set To Launch New Behind-The-Scenes Series
WWE and Netflix will expand their partnership together once the Raw brand heads to the popular streaming service in 2025.
Bloomberg is reporting that WWE and Netflix will be launching a brand new behind the scenes documentary series. The report did not indicate when the series would premiere. WWE CEO, Nick Khan, revealed the news when speaking at the University of Southern California Next Level Sports conference.
WWE and Netflix entered into a 10-year partnership to the tune of $5 billion earlier this year. That partnership will see WWE Raw air live on the Netflix streaming service beginning on January 6, 2025. This marks the first time WWE will air their signature television product live on a streaming platform.
WWE has diversified their television portfolio distribution with new deals for Raw, Smackdown, and NXT this year. Raw landed on Netflix, while Smackdown moved from Fox to the USA Network. NXT, the WWE developmental brand, moved off of the USA Network and now airs on the CW.
WWE has already started to load up their roster ahead of their premiere on Netflix. John Cena announced this summer that he would be returning for one final run in the company and suggested that being a part of history -- like the WWE debut on Netflix -- was one of his reason for returning.
