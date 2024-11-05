Roxanne Perez Reveals The New Four Horsewomen Of NXT
The current NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez, says that there is a new crop of NXT Horsewomen in WWE's developmental system. The original four horsewomen of NXT -- Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch -- will go down in WWE history as an influential group of performers that changed the company and wrestling industry forever.
In an interview on the In The Kliq podcast, Perez named the current batch of talent that rivals that group.
"It would be me, Cora Jade, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia. I feel like we're a little alike in different ways, in the same way being that we have always wanted to be a part of the WWE since we were young, we put in those years, those 1,000 hours to become great, and now we're able to to be a part of the greatest women's division in the world, and I think that that has a lot to do with us four women."- Perez on In The Kliq (h/t WrestlePurist)
In NXT, Perez has had key matches with all the women she mentioned. Shortly after her debut in NXT, Perez became tag team champions with Cora Jade. Eventually, the duo feuded with one another and had a series of matches together.
Perez beat Guilia to retain her NXT Women's Champion on the premiere episode of NXT on the CW Network in September. At Halloween Havoc, her and Jade teamed up to take on Vaquer and Guilia in a tag team match.
Perez is the current NXT Women's Champion. She defeated Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver earlier this year to win the title. It's her second reign. Perez is also a former women's champion in ROH.
