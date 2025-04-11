Update On Kevin Owens' Timeline For Return And Surgery Misinformation
Kevin Owens revealed last week on WWE Smackdown that he needed surgery on his neck, forcing him to pull out of his match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41.
Some reports had indicated that Owens had already undergone neck surgery on April 7th and was looking at a return timeline of 8-12 months. However, according to a new report, some of that information is inaccurate.
According to Fightful Select, Owens actually has not undergone surgery yet (as of Friday, April 11th). There's no confirmation as of yet of when the surgery will actually take place.
As far as how long Owens will be out of action, the report notes that WWE officials are not expecting Owens back at all in 2025. In fact, the report goes one step further and notes that officials expect that it's possible he will also miss next year's WrestleMania in New Orleans.
Owens' injury has left Randy Orton without an opponent just days away from WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Reports indicate that Orton is still scheduled to wrestle on the show, so WWE should be announcing an opponent for him soon.
