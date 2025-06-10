Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Announces Superstar's Return, Unveils Full King And Queen Of The Ring Brackets

Asuka returns to WWE for the first time in over a year in the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament.

Zack Heydorn

WWE has officially announced the return of former WWE Women's Champion, Asuka.

On this week's episode of WWE Raw, the company revealed the full brackets for both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with Asuka being revealed as one of the competitors in the Queen of the Ring.

She hasn't wrestled a match in WWE since May of 2024, as she was away from the ring recovering from a serious knee injury.

Asuka is a multiple time world champion and tag team champion in WWE. She famously had a long undefeated streak throughout her early run in NXT and on the WWE main roster. Eventually, Charlotte Flair ended that streak with a win at WrestleMania 34.

The full bracket for Queen of the Ring features four first round fatal four-way matches. Competitors in the tournament in addition to Asuka include Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Kairi Sane, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Michin, Piper Niven, Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae, Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez, and Ivy Nile.

The men's King of the Ring bracket was also revealed on this week's episode of Raw and follows the same format as Queen of the Ring. Competitors in the King of the Ring include, Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, Penta, Dominik Mysterio, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Aleister Black, Carmelo Hayes, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Andrade, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Rusev, Bronson Reed, and a mystery entrant.

The tournament finals of both King and Queen of the Ring will take place at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 28.

