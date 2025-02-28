Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Announces United States Championship #1 Contender Tournament For Tonight's SmackDown

SI Wrestling Staff

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis / WWE.com

Tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown as supposed to feature a match between Shinsuke Nakamura vs LA Knight for the United States Championship.

That's all changed.

In a post made on X this afternoon, Nick Aldis announced that there's been debate about who the number one contender is for the United States Championship, so to clear up any confusion there will be three singles matches tonight on the show, with the winners facing off in a triple-threat match to determine who the number one contender is.

Aldis said:

"There seems to be some concern, some debate, some dispute of the United States Championship number one contender status. LA knight believes he's the number one contender. While the champion Shinsuke Nakamura has voiced his concerns as well. So tonight, I've decided that I'm going to give six men the opportunity to lay their cards out on the table and create a definitive number one contender."

He continued:

"Tonight, LA Knight will go one-on-one with Santos Escobar. Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one with Braun Strowman. And Andrade will go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa. The winners of those matches will face each other tonight in a Triple Threat Match, and the winner of that match will be the number one contender for the United States Championship... and that all goes down tonight on smackdown"

