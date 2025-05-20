WWE Cancels Memorial Day Weekend Show
WWE has canceled an upcoming event for its “Tampa Takeover” weekend.
The company has a busy slate coming up, as it had previously announced four shows for the Yuengling Center in Tampa, starting with Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, WWE NXT Battleground on May 25, Raw on May 26, and NXT on May 27.
However, according to an update on the official Ticketmaster page, one of those shows has been pulled from the arena.
Next Tuesday’s edition of NXT on The CW at the Yuengling Center is now listed as canceled, with instructions on how fans can receive refunds for their purchased tickets.
MORE: Zoey Stark Suffers Horror Injury During Money In The Bank Qualifier, Rhea Ripley Advances
According to WrestleTix, approximately 1,700 tickets had been distributed prior to the cancellation of the event.
The account also reports that the Saturday Night’s Main Event and Raw shows at the Yuengling Center are near sellouts, while Battleground has already surpassed 6,000 tickets distributed.
WWE has yet to announce the updated schedule for next week’s NXT, which is usually held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
Advertised matches for Saturday Night’s Main Event include John Cena vs. R-Truth, Logan Paul vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, and Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest in a Steel Cage Match.
Battleground will feature the first TNA World Championship match on WWE television as Joe Hendry defends against Trick Williams, Myles Borne vs. Oba Femi for the NXT Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Championship, and more.
The Latest Wrestling News On WWE, AEW & More
Backstage Reaction To Damian Priest During WWE Feud With Drew McIntyre
Shawn Michaels Reveals His Honest Opinion Of John Cena's WWE Farewell Tour
Stars From Across Wrestling Send Well Wishes To Zoey Stark After Horror Injury On WWE Raw