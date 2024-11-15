Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes To Be Guest Picker On ESPN 'College Gameday'

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

Cody Rhodes will serve as the official Celebrity Guest Picker on ESPN's College Gameday this Saturday. WWE announced the news with a social media post on Thursday.

Rhodes is not the first WWE star to appear on the show. The Undertaker, The Rock, and others have also been special guests. WWE announcer, Pat McAfee, is a College Gameday regular.

Cody Rhodes is the current WWE Champion. He is also the first-ever men's WWE Crown Jewel Champion. Rhodes defeated Gunther at the WWE Crown Jewel PLE earlier this month in a champion vs. champion match to win that inaugural prize.

MORE: WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Reveals His Top Five Favorite Wrestlers

Prior to his appearance on Gameday, Rhodes will appear on this week's episode of Smackdown. Smackdown will also feature a WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Motor City Machine Guns and Street Profits. Other announced matches for the show include Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women's Championship.

Rhodes has been the WWE Champion since WrestleMania 40. He defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of night two to win the title and end Reigns' over 1,000 day run as champion. Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 after leaving the company in 2016 to work the independent circuit. Eventually, he helped create AEW.

