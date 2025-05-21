WWE Champion John Cena Teases Retirement U-Turn With Post On Instagram
Is John Cena actually not going anywhere?
The 17-time WWE Champion indulged in a spot of one of his favorite non-wrestling pastimes earlier today when he took to Instagram to share a customary vague post on his grid.
Cena's posts are infamously "posted without explanation, for your interpretation" as per his bio on the social media platform. Which means the latest picture to hit his grid has been, unsurprisingly, interpreted as a hint his impending retirement may not actually be happening.
While the WWE Champion's final match is expected to take place on Saturday, December 13 at the TD Garden in Boston, in Cena's home state of Massachusetts, is it possible his long-promoted farewell tour could actually extend beyond that?
Taking to Instagram this morning, Cena posted a picture of Leonardo Di Caprio in character as Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street. The picture is from the oft-memed scene where Belfort has gathered his employees to inform them all of his imminent departure from his company, only to immediately perform a u-turn and loudly declare "I'm not f**king leaving!" to a cacophonous reaction from his assembled staff.
Cena's use of the picture from this scene is obviously a deliberate ploy to bait WWE fans into wondering whether or not he may just decide to continue his retirement tour into 2026.
In reality, it is likely either a) Cena just doing a spot of light trolling on social media or b) Cena hinting at an upcoming swerve in his storyline arc, where he toys with the idea of continuing on his career past the end of 2025.
There is, of course, little to no chance of this being anything close to an actual reversal of Cena's decision to retire. But it's fun to speculate all the same as to whether this may be something that plays out as part of Cena's current storyline.
Cena's next match as part of his retirement tour will take place against R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event, in Tampa, FL. The WWE Title is not believed to be on the line in the bout, however.
The Latest Wrestling News On WWE, AEW & More
Carmelo Hayes Reacts To Joe Hendry's Name Drop of Him On NXT In Now Deleted Tweet
WWE Rumors: NXT Europe Reportedly Set To Launch Later This Year
Backstage Reaction To Damian Priest During WWE Feud With Drew McIntyre
Shawn Michaels Reveals His Honest Opinion Of John Cena's WWE Farewell Tour