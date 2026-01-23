Mick Foley's Daughter Has Savage Reply To Dad's 100 Pound Weight Loss Post

Mick Foley revealed last month that he was severing ties with the WWE due to political reasons. But he's apparently been severing ties with poor health habits for quite a while, too.

For the last two years, Mick has been going on a weight loss journey to better his overall health. The results? The Hardcore Legend has shed a whopping 100 pounds from his typically heavier frame.

Foley began his weight-loss efforts in January 2024 at 372 pounds. He declared it the heaviest he's ever been. Now, about two years later, he's down to an impressive 272. He posted the news across his social media channels today.

Foley's daughter has savage response to his post

While fans were quick to take to the comments in support of his achievement, many also took the opportunity to take light-hearted shots at the WWE legend's feet, including his own daughter, Noelle.

"Great job dad!!! 👏... and nice toes 🤣😭," she wrote.

Noelle Foley congrats her dad's weight loss while joking about his toes. | Mick Foley | Instagram

Noelle's comment is made fully in jest, of course.

How did Mick Foley lose so much weight?

It's amazing to see Mick Foley down to a far healthier size. He cites weight loss medication andDDP Yoga as factors in his success. But he also worked to make healthier choices with his meals.

All the work has led the former WWE superstar to say he's feeling better than he has in years, even calling out Tommy Dreamer for a possible match.

"I am moving around so much better, I’m not short of wind after walking up hills and stairs, and one day may even take my shirt off at the beach. Perhaps @thetommydreamer and I can have an epic stipulation match: 'Loser takes off t-shirt.'"

Mick Foley | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Foley dropping 100 pounds is quite the accomplishment - though he's not done yet. The WWE Hall of Famer is hoping to lose another 22 pounds before his 61st birthday on June 7th.

If Mick's success continues, and he can feel comfortable working with the WWE again, we'll get to see one of the company's best entertainers in history with his former promotion once again.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Netflix Viewership Numbers For WWE's 2025 PLEs Revealed

Massive Update On The WWE Return Of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Becky Lynch’s Opponent For WWE WrestleMania 42 Reportedly "Locked In"

Booker T On What Made Roxanne Perez A Standout WWE Prospect (Exclusive)

Mick Foley Net Worth