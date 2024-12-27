WWE Confirms Return To Iconic Venue After 3 Years For WWE Raw
WWE have announced the return to one of the most iconic and famous venues in the world.
Next year, WWE Raw will return to Madison Square Garden (MSG) for the first time in three years for the show happening on March 10th. While MSG has hosted other events at the venue over the past three years, including SmackDown, their annual stop for the Live Holiday Tour and others, this will be a long-awaited return for Raw.
The World's Most Famouns Arena posted:
JUST ANNOUNCED: For the first time in three years, WWE returns to The Garden with Monday Night RAW on Mar 10! Access venue presale tickets starting Wed, Jan 8 at 10am with code SOCIAL.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fri, Jan 10 at 10am.
As noted in the post's graphic, the show is part of the Road To WrestleMania tour, with WWE's biggest event of the year set to take place April 19th and 20th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WWE's last show at MSG was this past Thursday (Dec 26), with Damian Priest taking on World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a steel cage match as the main event. But perhaps the highlight of the show was CM Punk running down to the ring to save Priest in nothing but a towel and shower cap.
After the show ended, CM Punk addressed the crowd, saying "I apologize. I know, I was only a little faster. Listen, ladies and gentlemen, my heartfelt congratulations to Damian Priest, born and raised in New York City. By the way of Puerto Rico, which is near and dear to my heart. To be a kid, growing up, watching, loving, wrestling, sitting in these very stands to main eventing Madison Square Garden. This is Damian Priest's house, this is Damian Priest's microphone." (h/t Fightful)
