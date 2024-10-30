Wrestling On FanNation

Rhea Ripley Out Of Action Indefinitely Following WWE NXT Attack

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

Rhea Ripley will be out of action in WWE for an undisclosed amount of time due to an attack by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on last night's episode of NXT. Ripley fractured her right orbital socket.

WWE issued a statement on the injury on Wednesday afternoon.

Last night on NXT, Rhea Ripley was heinously attacked in the parking lot by Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and her enforcer Raquel Rodriguez.

Following the brutal attack, it has been revealed that The Nightmare has suffered a fractured right orbital socket, which will put Ripley out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.

Make sure to follow all WWE social media platforms as this story develops.

WWE.com statement on Rhea Ripley injury

On social media, WWE posted a picture of the injury.

Ripley has been embroiled in a long feud with Liv Morgan over the WWE Women's World Championship, which Morgan currently holds. Morgan was injured by Ripley, but returned the favor after WrestleMania this year. Morgan injured Ripley's shoulder, which forced her to vacate the World Championship. Morgan then won the title and has held it ever since.

Morgan and Ripley battled for the championship at the Bad Blood PLE and that's when Raquel Rodriguez interfered to cost Ripley the match and join Morgan and the new Judgment Day faction.

This weekend, Morgan will face the WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax, at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the first-ever Crown Jewel Championship.

RECOMMENDED

Vince McMahon Launching New Entertainment Company With Former WWE Executives

Cody Rhodes Revealed He Secured An Enormous Pay Raise For WWE Return

Published |Modified
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/WWE