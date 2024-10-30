Rhea Ripley Out Of Action Indefinitely Following WWE NXT Attack
Rhea Ripley will be out of action in WWE for an undisclosed amount of time due to an attack by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on last night's episode of NXT. Ripley fractured her right orbital socket.
WWE issued a statement on the injury on Wednesday afternoon.
Last night on NXT, Rhea Ripley was heinously attacked in the parking lot by Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and her enforcer Raquel Rodriguez.- WWE.com statement on Rhea Ripley injury
Following the brutal attack, it has been revealed that The Nightmare has suffered a fractured right orbital socket, which will put Ripley out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.
Make sure to follow all WWE social media platforms as this story develops.
On social media, WWE posted a picture of the injury.
Ripley has been embroiled in a long feud with Liv Morgan over the WWE Women's World Championship, which Morgan currently holds. Morgan was injured by Ripley, but returned the favor after WrestleMania this year. Morgan injured Ripley's shoulder, which forced her to vacate the World Championship. Morgan then won the title and has held it ever since.
Morgan and Ripley battled for the championship at the Bad Blood PLE and that's when Raquel Rodriguez interfered to cost Ripley the match and join Morgan and the new Judgment Day faction.
This weekend, Morgan will face the WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax, at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia for the first-ever Crown Jewel Championship.
RECOMMENDED
Vince McMahon Launching New Entertainment Company With Former WWE Executives
Cody Rhodes Revealed He Secured An Enormous Pay Raise For WWE Return