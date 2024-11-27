WWE Debut For Bloodline Family Member Not Expected This Year
A new report has provided an unfortunate update on the upcoming NXT debut of former MLW star Lance Anoa’i.
The real-life Bloodline member signed with WWE over the summer, but has yet to wrestle or make an appearance of any kind for the company.
When answering a question from a Fightful Select subscriber Wednesday, Sean Ross Sapp noted that it wasn't expected that Lance would be cleared to compete inside of a wrestling ring until the early part of 2025. This was information that WWE representatives were well aware of at the time he signed his contract.
There is currently no concrete timeline for Lance Anoa'i to return to action, but he is expected to start out in NXT once he's healthy enough to make his debut.
Lance is the son of Samu, who is best known as one half of The Headshrinkers alongside his tag team partner Rikishi. The former MLW World Tag Team Champion spent five years with the company before being granted his release late last year.
It's a big weekend for the Bloodline as Roman Reigns teams with the Usos, Sami Zayn and CM Punk to battle Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and 'Big' Bronson Reed inside of WarGames at WWE Survivor Series.
