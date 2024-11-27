WWE Rumors [11/27/24]: Jade Cargill's Severe Injury, John Cena Winning Royal Rumble?
Get well soon, Jade.
We have a bunch of tasty rumors today for you to feast upon on this Thanksgiving Eve. As always The Takedown On SI is not implying that all of the following are facts, but rather speculating on the latest gossip and rumors in the world of professional wrestling.
- Jade Cargill is suffering from a severe neck injury, according to Bill Apter at Backstage Pass. While its severity is not exactly known, the injury is bad enough to put a question mark on the time frame for Cargill's return. This means that she may miss out on WrestleMania 41.
- John Cena's illustrious career certainly deserves the proper swan song, but what will that entail when he returns to active competition for one last run? According to Bet Online, John Cena is the number one pick to win the 2025 Royal Rumble. Should he win, he'd be the only three-time winner and receive a shot at a record 17th world championship.
- The 12/2 episode of WWE Raw will feature The New Day's 10-year celebration. There are whispers that Big E will make a return appearance, but to what extent is still unknown. This Monday's WWE Raw set the table for a big New Day segment that may include the faction's breakup.
- The non-working relationship between AEW and indie powerhouse GCW is strained due to the Ricky Starks situation, but to what extent? Since AEW pulled Starks from all future GCW shows, that's the question on everyone's mind, including GCW owner Brett Lauderdale.
- During a recent Game Changer Weekly, Lauderdale said that he and Tony Khan have never even texted before. Jon Moxley performed at GCW shows while being AEW champion, so that bit of information is surprising. It'll be interesting to see how AEW handles talent when it comes to GCW or any other indie moving forward.
- Matt and Jeff Hardy have both re-signed with TNA Wrestling. Our own Steven Muelhausen reported their re-signing on November 27.
If you have any pro wrestling rumors you want to share with The Takedown, send them to Dariel Figueroa (@figgyflow) on X.
