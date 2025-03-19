WWE Fans Really Disliked The Jey Uso vs Austin Theory Match On Monday's Raw
The Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory match on this week's WWE Raw has garnered plenty of online criticism.
Jey defeated Theory in just 29 seconds to keep his momentum going on the road to his match against WWE World Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41. After the match, "The Ring General" took aim at his opponent, but Jey thwarted his efforts and posed with the championship.
However, not everyone was thrilled at how it played out. The match currently has over 65,000 dislikes on WWE's YouTube channel compared to just 14,000 likes at time of publication.
Some of the comments have panned Jey's spear attempt on Theory, with some noting that Michael Cole thought it was a "cross-body" move instead. Jey also came up a little short in his dive attempt onto Theory and Grayson Waller on the outside of the ring.
Aside from that, did the match play out as originally scheduled? According to a report from WrestleVotes, it did not, as the Jey vs. Theory match was reportedly cut from 11 minutes to just one, perhaps due to the John Cena and Cody Rhodes' opening segment running long.
"This match was spaced out for 11 minutes last night. I don’t know if Cena drawing out the opening of the show affected it, I know it affected other things on the show."- WrestleVotes
Uso and Cena were the final two in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, with Jey earning the surprising win.
Meanwhile, Cena shocked the world with his heel turn at Elimination Chamber earlier this month, and he'll challenge Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41.
