WWE Fans Take To X Over Hints Of Paul Heyman Heel Turn On Smackdown
Last night’s Smackdown saw the return of both Paul Heyman and CM Punk, with the latter joining Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the WarGames match against Bronson Reed, Solo Sikoa and the New Bloodline.
But some fans took notice to visual cues that Heyman gave and are now wondering whether this is all a set up.
Fans took to X to point out some unusual discrepancies about the Wiseman during last night’s segment.
X user @Navtreaks noted that Heyman winked as Jimmy Uso from the ropes and turned his attention to Roman. Could both Jimmy AND Paul be exacting revenge on Roman for his past deeds?
Joey Karni of the Angle Podcast pointed out the similarities between Heyman’s red shirt and red pocket square and Solo Sikoa’s similar outfit. Karni believes Heyman is turning on Roman at Survivor Series: WarGames.
“It’s all in the details”, Karni wrote.
Heyman is no stranger to heel turns, and this isn't the first time there was ambiguity in his alliance with the Bloodline. In 2022, Heyman appeared to realign himself with his former client, Brock Lesnar, during his feud with Roman Reigns, only to turn on Lesnar and cost him the WWE Championship during his match against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble.
The closing segment of Smackdown, uploaded to WWE's YouTube page, has already amassed 1.8 million views. Survivor Series: WarGames takes place at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on November 30th.
