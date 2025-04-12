Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Presenters Announced Friday Night On SmackDown

Will Sting be there to induct Lex Luger into the WWE Hall of Fame? Who gets the honor of inducting Triple H? The answers were provided Friday night on SmackDown.

Rick Ucchino

Triple H headlines the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Class
Triple H headlines the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Class / WWE.com

Fans holding out hope that Sting will be in attendance at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year may be left a little disappointed. Or pleasantly surprised by this time next week.

It's entirely possible that The Icon will be at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas to see his good friend Lex Luger be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but he will not have the honor of doing the induction.

WWE made the announcement Friday night on SmackDown that Diamond Dallas Page will be the one to induct the great Lex Luger. The 1994 Royal Rumble winner had previously stated that he wanted both DDP and Sting to be there, but at least for right now, Page is the only man who has been announced.

Could there be a surprise in the works? Never say never. It's WWE after all. Anything that monumental would play much better if it were pulled off as a surprise. Sting, who is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling, is scheduled to be in Las Vegas next weekend for WrestleCon.

As for the rest of the Hall of Fame class of 2025. Shawn Michael is set to induct his longtime friend and this year's headliner, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. The Undertaker will be on hand to induct his wife Michelle McCool and CM Punk gets the honor of inducting the first ever match into the Hall as WWE honors Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 as the inaugural 'Immortal Moment'.

No inductors have been listed yet for The Natural Disasters.

Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff will also be enshrined as this year's Legacy inductees. The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony takes place after SmackDown on Friday, April 18 at 10 p.m. PT.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

