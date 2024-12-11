Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Hall of Famer Claims Hulk Hogan Got Him Fired From WCW

Jesse Ventura claimed that Hulk Hogan got him fired from WCW after he got him fired from WWE.

Adam Barnard

Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan / WWE.com

New claims have been made in the longstanding feud between WWE Hall of Famers Jesse "The Body" Ventura and Hulk Hogan.

Ventura made an appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" and spoke about his time in WCW, and commented on Eric Bischoff's hiring of Hogan as the beginning of the end.

MORE: Jesse Ventura Confirms He Has Signed WWE Legends Deal

Eric Bischoff then got the head job at WCW, and then behind my back, he went out and got Hogan. [Hogan] came in, got me immediately fired because he took over my look. He put the shades on, he put the durag on, and he became a villain. He couldn’t have Jesse Ventura be there and become Jesse Ventura, so he got me fired, and in essence, my wrestling career was over.

Jesse Ventura

Hogan and Ventura had worked together previously at WWE. When Ventura attempted to form a union amongst the wrestlers, Ventura claimed it was Hogan who dimed him out to McMahon. When McMahon was under oath during a deposition for Ventura's lawsuit for back owed royalties, McMahon stated that it was Hogan who had ratted on the conversation.

In the Netflix documentary "Mr. McMahon", Hogan admitted that he did dime our Ventura to McMahon.

Right before WrestleMania 2, Jesse was trying to start a union and undermine Vince. I was on Vince McMahon's team all the way. I went straight to Vince and said, 'Hey, Jesse's stirring shit up, man. He's trying to start a union here and you're going to have a bunch of wrestlers walk out on you at Madison Square Garden. Just want to let you know what's up.

Hulk Hogan

Ventura is slated to join the broadcast booth for Saturday Night's Main Event, this Saturday live on NBC.

