WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker Feels Omos Is A Modern-Day Andre The Giant
During the 1980s, taking away Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant was the biggest attraction in WWE as he was billed at 7′4″ and over 500 pounds.
Many have tried to fill those shoes of the WWE Hall of Famer. But one modern big man has caught the eye of WWE legend The Undertaker, and that is 7'3", 335-pound former WWE Tag Team Champion Omos.
“You can’t not love that guy. He’s such a good guy, and you like to see people like that succeed," The Undertaker said on his Six Feet Under podcast. "I hope they find something good for him. Yeah [he needs to have a big guy with him], there’s nothing else that makes sense. There’s just nobody on the roster that makes sense. I don’t care now over or what you are. If you sacrifice that, I just don’t…you can’t do it. You have to be so judicious in how you handle him, and there’s not many people I don’t think that he shouldn’t just squash. He is a modern-day Andre [The Giant]."
MORE: WWE Releases Official Trailer For Raw On Netflix Premiere
Omos hasn't been on WWE television since he appeared on the April 5 edition of WWE SmackDown when he was in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Before then, he's made occassional appearances on WWE TV. Like Andre, The Undertaker feels Omos doesn't need to be pinned. And if you have him in matches, put him in there with someone believable.
"I think it’s just having people that pose any kind of challenge to him at all. He’s so much bigger than everybody," The Undertaker said. You got Braun Strowman out there. You got Bronson Reed. I could see a Gunther working with Omos, but having to really scrap from underneath. Someone like Omos doesn’t need to ever be pinned. There’s always an out somewhere, but he doesn’t get pinned. There’s nothing in almost any scenario that makes sense. I don’t care what comic book fantasy world that you live in. He doesn’t need a belt. He is a walking, breathing, living attraction.
"Andre was the face of wrestling long before the Hogans and anybody else came along. You can’t think of a better person, if you want somebody to go out and represent your brand around the world, somebody 7-foot-four, 400-pound, intelligent human being with tons of personality."
It is unknown when Omos will return to WWE programming.
Recommended
20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time
WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Details Released - Date, Location & Ticket Sale Information