WWE Has Reportedly Released SmackDown Superstar Elektra Lopez
Another WWE Superstar has reportedly been released from the company.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider claims that Legado Del Fantasma member Elektra Lopez was among the talent that was cut from the roster Friday evening.
Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp is still working to confirm the story, but Elektra's profile has been moved to the alumni section of WWE's website.
Lopez brings the number of Superstars who were either released or did not have their contract renewed within the past week to 12. She joins Sonya Deville, AOP, Paul Ellering, Duke Hudson, Isla Dawn, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Cedric Alexander, Giovanni Vinci and Blair Davenport.
Elektra had spent much of the past year in a managerial role for Santos Escobar and Los Garza. Her last match was back on the December 6 episode of Friday Night SmackDown where she lost to Tiffany Stratton in the opening round of the Women's United States Championship tournament.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
