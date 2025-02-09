Wrestling On FanNation

Status Update On Trish Stratus Following WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is expected to be involved in some capacity ahead of Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

Rick Ucchino

Trish Stratus at the 2025 Royal Rumble
Trish Stratus at the 2025 Royal Rumble / WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus kickstarted her 25-year professional wrestling anniversary celebration this past weekend at the Royal Rumble.

The seven-time WWE Women's Champion entered the fray from the, very appropriate, No. 25 position and lasted just over 13 minutes before she was eliminated by Nia Jax.

It was Trish's first match back in WWE since Payback 2023, when she lost to Becky Lynch in their critically acclaimed Steel Cage Match. Stratus was decked out in new ring gear that paid homage to her WWE debut back in March of 2000.

With Elimination Chamber in her hometown of Toronto, Canada this year, Trish is expected to make more appearances on WWE programming in the near future. That according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select:

"WWE sources spoke with Fightful around the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere and said that Trish Stratus had been discussed for upcoming appearances," Ross Sapp said in an update to subscribers Sunday. "We’re told that Trish will sometimes make pitches and that she’s a constant piece of discussion for them."

It's unclear at this time just how Stratus may be involved in the weeks ahead, but she's openly discussed wanting to work with Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton in the past.

Elimination Chamber falls on March, 1 this year. That's 18 days ahead of her 25-year anniversary in WWE.

