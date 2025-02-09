Dakota Kai Returns As Adam Pearce Announces A New Match For Raw On Netflix
Dakota Kai has been out of action for the last couple of weeks after she was reportedly injured in a tag team match with Pure Fusion Collective, but thankfully, her absence will be an abbreviated one.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce posted a video on social media Sunday afternoon to announce that Kai will be on the show Monday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. She'll team with her Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY as they face off against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
Fresh off of qualifying for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Adam Pearce says that CM Punk will be in Nashville tomorrow night. As will Raw's newest Superstar, the Phenomenal AJ Styles.
There will also be two more Elimination Chamber Qualifying matches as Logan Paul takes on Rey Mysterio, and Bayley faces Lyra Valkyria.
Full match card for 2/10 episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix:
CM Punk & AJ Styles will appear
Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
Bayley vs. Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match
IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
