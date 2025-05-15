WWE Legend Tatanka Reportedly Set To Appear On Upcoming Show
WWE legend Tatanka is reportedly set to appear on an upcoming WWE show.
The company has already officially announced two big matches for the May 24 Saturday Night's Main Event card, with Jey Uso defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul, and CM Punk and Sami Zayn teaming up to face Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.
Meanwhile, it’s rumored that John Cena vs. R-Truth could be added to the mix after Cena hit an AA on Truth at the Backlash post-show press conference.
According to PWInsider, Tatanka will be also appearing at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
While it doesn’t include details on what his role may be, WWE has consistently showcased former superstars and celebrities sitting ringside during the show.
Tatanka made his WWE television debut back in February 1992 and was undefeated in televised matches until losing to Ludvig Borga on an October 1993 edition of Superstars. He would later turn heel and join Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Corporation in August 1994.
Tatanka left WWE in 1996 and had a brief return from 2005 to 2007 before a lengthy career on the independent circuit.
He signed a Legends contract with WWE in 2015 and competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32.
Also returning at Saturday Night's Main Event is former full-time ring announcer Lillian Garcia, who recently announced on Instagram that she would be back on the mic.
