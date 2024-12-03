WWE Network Free In International Markets Until January 1, Cancels Subscriptions
On November 22, WWE notified international subscribers that the WWE Network will be officially shutting on January 1st, 2025, and that Netflix would be the new exclusive home of WWE.
While WWE's content library in the United States can be found on Peacock, the WWE Network served as the longstanding home for international markets.
With WWE Network's shutdown imminent, WWE has now sent out an email notifying users in the UK and Ireland (and perhaps elsewhere) that the final month of their subscription, ending December 31, will be free.
Dear WWE Network Subscriber,
On January 1, 2025, WWE Network will no longer be available in your area and Netflix will be the new exclusive home of WWE. As a result, subscription to WWE Network has been disabled in the app store and will not renew on your next billing date.
As a thank you for being for being a fan and valued subscriber, we welcome you to continue enjoying WWE Network with complimentary access until December 31, 2024, after which you will need to subscribe to Netflix to continue enjoying WWE content, including all Premium Live Events as well as Raw, SmackDown and NXT -- streaming live, in one place, for the first time ever. If you already have a Netflix subscription, you’re all set.
