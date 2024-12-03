Update Given On Big E's WWE Contract Status [Report]
After a devastating appearance last night on Monday Night Raw, new information is coming out regarding Big E’s contract status.
According to a report from Fightful Select, all three members of the New Day; Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, had signed five-year contracts in 2019 and are set to expire at the end of this year. There’s been no confirmation on whether any of the three have re-signed new deals with the company as of press time, but it was reported that Big E did not have any additional injury time tacked on to his current contract.
MORE: The New Day's Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Turn Heel As Big E Returns To WWE Raw
Big E, a former WWE Champion and Intercontinental Champion, suffered a broken neck during the March 11, 2022 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. During a match with Ridge Holland and Sheamus, Holland delivered a belly-to-belly suplex to Big E outside the ring, which caused him to inadvertently land on the top of his head, fracturing his C1 and C6 vertebrae. In August 2023, Big E commented during SummerSlam weekend that, although he had no nerve damage or strength issues, doctors advised him to not wrestle again.
During last night’s Monday Night Raw, Big E was formally kicked out of the New Day by Kingston and Woods, who claimed they felt abandoned by Big E after his injury, turning the duo heel in the process.
