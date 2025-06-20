WWE Now Officially Advertising Goldberg’s Final Match
WWE is now officially advertising that Goldberg’s next match will be his last.
The 58-year-old made his return to WWE television on this week’s Raw to confront new World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, the long rumored follow up after ‘The Ring General’ mocked him at WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta back in October.
Gunther told Goldberg’s son Gage that he hoped his dad was a better father than he was a wrestler, which set off the former WWE and WCW Champion. Goldberg tried to get hands on Gunther then, but officials didn’t allow it.
However, that won’t be the case next month when the two return to State Farm Arena, as Gunther will defend his World Heavyweight Champion against Goldberg in primetime at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12.
And now, in an official press release for the next NBC live special, WWE has made it clear that this will be Goldberg’s final match.
Fans had speculated about the possibility of Goldberg wrestling again - perhaps in a rematch or against someone else at the first-ever two-night SummerSlam in August - but that does not appear to be the plan.
His most recent match was against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022, where he came up short in his quest for the WWE Universal Championship.
WWE has a busy weekend in Atlanta next month, as NXT Great American Bash will take place at Center Stage Theater prior to Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, and the returning all-women’s Evolution 2 PLE is set for July 13 at State Farm Arena.
Here’s the full press release from WWE:
INDIVIDUAL EVENT TICKETS FOR SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT HEADLINED BY GOLDBERG'S FINAL MATCH & EVOLUTION ON SALE WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25
Tickets On Sale Wednesday, June 25 at 10am ET/7am PT
Presale Access Begins Monday, June 23 at 10am ET/7am PT
June 20, 2025 -- WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that individual event tickets for Saturday Night's Main Event® on Saturday, July 12 -- headlined by Goldberg's final match versus WWE World Heavyweight champion GUNTHER -- and Evolution® on Sunday, July 13, in Atlanta will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 25 at 10am ET/7am PT via TicketMaster.com.
General presale for individual event tickets will begin Monday, June 23 at 10am ET/7am PT.
As a part of WWE's weekend takeover in Atlanta, State Farm Arena will host the NBC primetime special Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, July 12 and Evolution -- the groundbreaking all-women's Premium Live Event which originally debuted in 2018 -- on Sunday, July 13. Additionally, The Great American Bash® will emanate from Center Stage Theater -- formerly the home of WCW Saturday Night -- on Saturday, July 12, prior to Saturday Night's Main Event.
Two-day combo ticket packages for Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution are still available via TicketMaster.com. Additionally, individual tickets for The Great American Bash are still available via TicketMaster.com.
Official Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. These passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. To learn more or purchase your package today, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wweatlanta.
