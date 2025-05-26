WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (5/26/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Saturday Night's Main Event and NXT Battleground are now in the books and WWE will wrap up it's three day residency at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida with tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw.
Qualifying matches for WWE Money in the Bank are set to continue as Raw General manager Adam Pearce has announced two triple threat contests for the annual men's ladder match. The first of which will see Seth Rollins battle Sami Zayn and Finn Balor.
The Visionary is riding high following his tag team victory over Zayn and CM Punk on Saturday night and he'll look to keep building momentum as he works his way back toward the World Heavyweight Championship.
With 'Big' Bronson Reed now aligning himself with Seth and Bron Breakker, and the lax rules of a triple threat match in play, Rollins might be unstoppable tonight.
The second Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying Match will see the leader of American Made, Chad Gable, go up against Dragon Lee and Penta.
WWE has booked a trio of triple threat matches for it's third night in Tampa, the last of which will see the New Day defend their World Tag Team Championships for the first time since winning them at WrestleMania 41.
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will put their titles on the line against the The War Raiders and The Creed Brothers. Plus, Akira Tozawa is seeking revenge for his good buddy Otis tonight when he goes one-on-one with Rusev.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Check back for more updates to the card as they are announced throughout the day.
Men's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match #1
Seth Rollins is no stranger to the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Visionary changed his life with that guaranteed contract for a World Title Match when he cashed it in during the main event of WrestleMania 31 to capture his first WWE Championship. He could take his first step toward become a two-time Money in the Bank winner when he battles new rival Sami Zayn and old rival Finn Balor in a triple threat qualifying match for his year's ladder match.
Men's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match #2
Chad Gable's struggles against Luchadores is well-documented. If he wants to punch is ticket to Money in the Bank in Los Angeles, he's going to have to find a way to overcome two of the best Luchadores that WWE has to offer. The leader of America Made will go up against the LWO's Dragon Lee and Penta in a triple threat match. Perhaps El Grande Americano will emerge to lend a helping hand, or loaded head butt or two, to his good buddy Gable.
World Tag Team Championship Match
The World Tag Team Championships will be on the line tonight for the first time since WrestleMania 41. The War Raiders desperately want to get their hands back on the titles that were stolen from them in Las Vegas, but they aren't the only team gunning for the New Day. While Chad Gable will be focused on qualifying for Money in the Bank, The Creed Brothers will have their sights set on bringing championship gold to American Made for the first time.
Akira Tozawa vs. Rusev
Akira Tozawa knows that he is extraordinarily outmatched in this one, but he will bravely march into battle anyway. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is looking to avenge what happened to his Alpha Academy teammate a few weeks ago on Raw. Otis was soundly defeated by Rusev, and to add insult to injury, the Bulgarian Brute continued his onslaught long after the bell rang. Does Tozawa have any shot against Rusev tonight? Probably not, but stranger things have happened in WWE.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida