WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (10/13/25): EARLY Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Seth Rollins said he would do whatever it took to pick up a victory over Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, and he was a man of his word.
The Visionary used the very Rolex that was gifted to him following WrestleMania 41 to deliver the knock out blow against the American Nightmare, and capture the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship.
Rollins now returns to Monday Night Raw as the self-proclaimed 'Greatest of All-Time' and he'll be flanked by Bron Breakker and Big Bronson Reed. The Auszilla is also riding high after he scored the biggest win of his career at Crown Jewel. Reed became the first man to pin Roman Reigns in a singles match since Cody Rhodes did it at WrestleMania XL.
Monday's edition of Raw will go live on Netflix at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT) from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the very scene where Stephanie Vaquer defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship. Now that she has proven that she is La Primera, the Women's World Champion is ready for her next challenger.
Rhea Ripley was victorious in front of her home countrymen on Saturday as she and IYO SKY defeated the Kabuki Warriors. Both women are scheduled to be on Raw Monday, as are CM Punk, Jey Uso and LA Knight.
There are two matches that have already been announced. Dominik Mysterio will defend his Men's Intercontinental Championship against Penta, and Bayley will team with Lyra Valkyria to take on Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriquez.
Here's everything we currently know about about Monday's show from Perth, Australia. Check back for updates as WWE will likely make more match and segment announcements prior to the show going live on Netflix.
Men's Intercontinental Championship Match
Ever since he won the Men's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio has been able to lie, cheat and steal his way into numerous successful title defenses. He did it just two weeks ago against Rusev when he delivered a low blow to the Bulgarian Brute behind the referee's back.
Dom's actions have clearly not sat well with Rusev, as he attempted to get his hands on him last week during Raw and ended up eating a Super Kick from Penta. An interesting series of events to keep in mind as Penta challenges Dom for the Intercontinental Championship Monday in Australia.
Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez
Bayley is still going through her identity crisis and Lyra Valkyria has been caught in the middle of it. Much to her credit, Lyra has tried to help her find some balance but Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez have made things very difficult. They've started a fight that Bayley was intent on finishing last week. She'll get the opportunity in Perth.
There's just no way for Valkyria to know which Bayley she's going to be teaming with on Monday night (morning). Regardless of whether it's the Role Model or the Hugger, Lyra has strangely found herself a reliable ally in this ongoing battle with the Judgement Day.
How to Watch WWE Raw:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia
WWE Raw Card:
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez
