WWE Raw Preview (10/7/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & TV Channel
Two days removed from a memorable WWE Bad Blood, Raw is the first WWE show since the event, as it takes place from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Key happenings on the Raw side included CM Punk appearing to settle his rivalry once and for all with Drew McIntyre in winning an epic Hell In A Cell, Damian Priest getting the better of Finn Balor, and Raquel Rodriguez helping Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio getting the better of Rhea Ripley.
Scheduled for the now two-hour show for the first time since July 2012 is Gunther putting the WWE World Heavyweight Title on the line against Sami Zayn, Jey Uso defends the Intercontinental belt against Xavier Woods, and Seth Rollins returns.
Here's your preview for the big night on Raw.
Match Card (Announced)
WWE World Heavyweight Championship match: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
Intercontinental Championship match: Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods
Donnybrook match: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
Seth Rollins promo
WWE World Heavyweight Title Clash
Zayn has been calling for a match with Gunther for the last couple of weeks. But the champion had been reluctant to oblige. But Zayn had the point of him being the one to last beat Gunther when he ended his historic IC title reign on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. Finally, Gunther had enough and the match is now on,
Things came to a head at Bad Blood when Zayn attacked Gunther, who was trying to bait Bill Goldberg into the ring, from behind.
Can Zayn do to Gunther tonight as he did at WrestleMania?
Jey Uso's First IC title Defense
Uso will put the belt on the line for the first time since dethroning Bron Breakker two weeks ago. And it comes against an old rival as The Usos and New Day had a monumental feud that dominated the WWE Tag Team division for many years. Now, Uso and Woods get to see who is the better singles competitor.
Seth Rollins To Speak For The First Time Since His Return
Rollins returned on last Monday's edition of Raw when he attacked Bronson Reed during his Last Monster Standing match with Braun Strowman. It was Reed who put Rollins out of commission after giving him multiple tsunamis on the Aug. 5 edition of Raw.
How To Watch WWE Raw
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
Where is WWE Raw Tonight?
Location: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo