WWE Raw Preview (9/9/24): News, Match Card, Where To Watch, Live Stream
Tonight's edition of WWE Raw comes to you from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB, Canada. The show will feature top talent such as Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Gunther. Special guest and legend Bret Hart is also set to appear on tonight's telecast, which will be his first Raw appearance in almost a decade.
Match Card
- Bret "The Hitman" Hart will appear
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Unholy Union
- WWE Intercontinental Title No. One Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman
- 8-Person Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, & Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Chad Gable, & Ivy Nile)
- Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria & TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, & Zoey Stark)
How To Watch
Time: 8pm EST (7 CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV
Latest News & Results
Bret 'The Hitman' Hart Making His Return To WWE Raw
WWE Raw Results (9/2): Sami Zayn Returns to Issue a Major Challenge; CM Punk brutalized by Drew McIntyre
WWE Prevented Damian Priest From Starring In Major Movie Role
Published