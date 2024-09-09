Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Raw Preview (9/9/24): News, Match Card, Where To Watch, Live Stream

SI Wrestling Staff

WWE.com

Tonight's edition of WWE Raw comes to you from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB, Canada. The show will feature top talent such as Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Gunther. Special guest and legend Bret Hart is also set to appear on tonight's telecast, which will be his first Raw appearance in almost a decade.

Match Card

  • Bret "The Hitman" Hart will appear
  • Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Unholy Union
  • WWE Intercontinental Title No. One Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne vs. Braun Strowman
  • 8-Person Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks (Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, & Nikki Cross) vs. American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Chad Gable, & Ivy Nile)
  • Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria & TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, & Zoey Stark)

How To Watch

Time: 8pm EST (7 CST)

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV

Latest News & Results

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart Making His Return To WWE Raw

WWE Raw Results (9/2): Sami Zayn Returns to Issue a Major Challenge; CM Punk brutalized by Drew McIntyre

WWE Prevented Damian Priest From Starring In Major Movie Role

Published
SI Wrestling Staff

SI WRESTLING STAFF

Home/WWE